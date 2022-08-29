Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Paul Pogba claims to be victim of extorsion attempts

Soccer players Mathias Pogba (left), Paul Pogba (center) and Florentin Pogba (right) at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Nov. 12th, 2017.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vianney Le Caer/2017 Invision
By Camille Pauvarel

and Africanews

France

The France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he is the victim of extortion attempts by a gang including one of his brothers. The affair which is currently being looked at by French investigators became public over the weekend when his older brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online promising to release "great revelations" about the Juventus player.

In the video published in French, Italian Spanish and English, Mathias who is also a footballer, claims the world needs "to know certain things in order to decide in full knowledge if Paul Pogba really deserves admiration, respect, his place in the French team if he is a trustworthy person".

The 29-year-old's lawyers' reported on Sunday, August 29, that the video came in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang and French and Italian authorities were informed a month ago.

According to French journalists from Radio France, Paul Pogba who was part of the team when France won the 2018 World Cup, told the French police he had been ambushed by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..