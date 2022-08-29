Paul Pogba claims to be victim of extorsion attempts

The France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he is the victim of extortion attempts by a gang including one of his brothers. The affair which is currently being looked at by French investigators became public over the weekend when his older brother Mathias Pogba posted a video online promising to release "great revelations" about the Juventus player.

In the video published in French, Italian Spanish and English, Mathias who is also a footballer, claims the world needs "to know certain things in order to decide in full knowledge if Paul Pogba really deserves admiration, respect, his place in the French team if he is a trustworthy person".

The 29-year-old's lawyers' reported on Sunday, August 29, that the video came in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang and French and Italian authorities were informed a month ago.

According to French journalists from Radio France, Paul Pogba who was part of the team when France won the 2018 World Cup, told the French police he had been ambushed by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles.