Pupils to wear traditional clothes to honour new Zulu king

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini looks on, during a coronation event, at...   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

South Africa

Pupils in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have been asked to wear traditional attire to school next Tuesday to celebrate the new Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.

The provincial education department on Wednesday issued a circular stating that August 30 would be a day for schools to celebrate and honor the new 48-year-old king.

“It is in that regard that the MEC for education In KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, is dedicating Tuesday as a day for schools and the department to celebrate this historic event.”

The MEC is also encouraging all teachers and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday,” to celebrate the "historic event".

Clothing is an important part of Zulu culture - and often includes colorful beadwork and animal skins.

