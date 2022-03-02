S.Africa: Coronation of Prince Misuzulu to go ahead, court rules

On Wednesday, the High court of Pietermaritzburg ordered the ceremony could take place. Prince Misuzulu will succeed his late father Goodwill Zwelithini as King of the Zulu nation in South Africa.

The ruling came after two applications were brought before the court.

In the first one, two daughters of the late king wanted the coronation ceremony postponed.

However, since no royal family member disputed the throne to Prince Misuzulu, high Court Judge Isaac Madondo rejected the princesses’ interdict application.

The second application was filed by Queen Sibongile Dlamini. The king's first wife contested the will of her late husband claiming the signature was forged. She also claimed half of the King's estate bu the court dismissed her bid.

After the death of King Zwelithini in March 2021, a legal tussle over his succession began.

In his will he appointed his third wife, Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, regent but she died a month later. Her 47-year old son Misuzulu was set to become king since she had designated him.

The High Court is expected to hand down a judgment on the validity of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will.