Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania installs internet on Mount Kilimanjaro

Tanzania installs internet on Mount Kilimanjaro
General view of snow-covered Mount Kilimanjaro from the Kimana Sanctuary, ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tanzania

Tanzania has installed a high-speed internet line on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro to improve the safety of porters and climbers as they climb Africa's highest peak.

State-owned Tanzania Telecommunications on Tuesday switched on the line installed at 3,720 metres above sea level. The network will cover the peak and its mythical snow at 5,895 metres by the end of the year.

"In the past, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters to operate without internet," said Nape Nnauye at the inauguration of the service, surrounded by government officials and tourists. All tourists will be connected (...) to this place," he added from the Horombo Huts.

Located in northeastern Tanzania, near the border with Kenya, the mountain is a popular destination for tourists and mountaineers, with about 35,000 climbing it each year.

The mountain - celebrated by Ernest Hemingway in "The Snows of Kilimanjaro" - and the area around it are classified as a National Park and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Last year, a government cable car project on the southern slopes of Kilimanjaro drew widespread criticism from walkers and environmental organisations.

Technology is increasingly penetrating the mountain world, from the wifi access available to Everest climbers to smartphones that provide early warning of an accident.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..