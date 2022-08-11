Rescuers continue to find survivors after a building collapsed in Nairobi

Rescuers were continuing to find survivors and bodies on Wednesday after a building collapsed in Nairobi -
Copyright © africanewsAP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews
with AP
Kenya
Rescuers were continuing to find survivors and bodies on Wednesday after a building collapsed in Nairobi.
The four storey structure came down earlier in the afternoon in the Kenyan capital.
Red Cross Society's Head of Disaster Management, Micheal Ayabei said the number of people that had been trapped in the rubble was unknown.
"It is not yet immediately possible to establish how many could have been in the house at the time. We are still trying to make that inquiry so that we can be sure, that as you know, during this time when voting has been going on a number of families travelled. We are not sure who was back or who could not come back so it is still early to put that figure together," he said.
Officials have said that three fatalities had been reported so far.
One person was also taken to hospital in a critical condition.
***AP***
Go to video
Nigeria's president disarmed by widespread insecurity
Go to video
Africa CDC hopeful Aspen will get COVID vaccine orders
01:33
Senegal opposition will not appeal the results of the legislatives
Go to video
Ghana's president denies asking APC presidential candidate, Tinubu to ‘give Peter Obi a chance’
Go to video
Guinea: Government announces dissolution of protest group
01:08
Tunisia court suspends president’s dismissal of 50 judges