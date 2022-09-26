Many dead in Kenya building collapse

Three people have died, and scores were injured after a six-storey building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya, Kenya's national broadcaster reported.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

Rescue efforts are underway and emergency workers have managed to pull a child from the rubble.

Several others have also been rescued but "sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries", Kiambu county Governor Kimani Wamatangi said.

Rescue and search efforts undergoing at Kirigiti collapsed six-storeyed building. Several people have already been pulled out of the rubble, and rushed to the hospital. Sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries. pic.twitter.com/CMbwncbCLE — Governor Kimani Wamatangi 🇰🇪 (@KWamatangi) September 26, 2022

Building collapses in Kenya have in the past been blamed on poor structural design or sloppy construction.

Eyewitnesses said it fell onto an adjacent building. It is not known how many people are still under the debris.

Soldiers, workers from the Kenya Red Cross and National Youth Service personnel as well as local volunteers are all at the scene.