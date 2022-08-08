Kenya suspends part of the elections in four places

Kenya
Head of Kenya’s electoral body, IEBC has suspended voting in four places in the country as ballot papers in those areas have wrong details.
The affected areas are Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats and Kacheliba and Pokot South MP seats.
Details and images of the candidates listed on the ballots were wrong, Chairman Wafula Chebukati of Kenya's electoral body, the IEBC said in a BBC report.
Last week, the IEBC suspended elections in four wards following the deaths of candidates, under various circumstances.
On Tuesday, August 9, approximately 22.1 million registered voters in Kenya will be exercising their constitutional rights to elect a new president as well as legislators.
