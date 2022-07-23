Convicted Frenchmen in Madagascar denounce trial

The two Frenchmen convicted in Madagascar for a plot to stage a coup and assassinate the Malagasy head of state denounced their conviction on Friday.

Speaking through lawyers at the appeal tribunal in the capital, Antananarivo, the two defendants denounced the irregularities that marred the legal process.

The defence is asking for the verdict handed down by the Ordinary Criminal Court last December to be annulled without a postponement of the trial, which would lead to the release of the detainees.

In December, the two defendants, Franco-Malagasy Paul Rafanoharana and Frenchman Philippe François, were sentenced to 20 and 10 years of forced labour.

The decision of the Appeal Court is expected on August 26.