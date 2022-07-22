Africa’s top public health body gets $100 Million from the World Bank to strengthen preparedness

The World Bank announced Thursday it will support a program by Africa’s main public health body, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Africa CDC will receive $100 million from the international body in its mission to help and accompany nations on the continent in their fights to providing better health services.

The World Bank has approved the support program vowing to help enhance the CDC's "technical capacity and strengthen its institutional framework to intensify support to African countries in preparing for, detecting, and responding to disease outbreaks and public health emergencies."

"Recent assessments have revealed widespread gaps in the preparedness capacities of African countries that disproportionately impact the poorest and more vulnerable", a World Bank statement read.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control support program to combat to COVID-19 and future public health risks project is in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 which endorses health as a cornerstone ambition to achieving longer-term development goals. Earlier this year, AU member states awarded the Africa CDC with the status of an autonomous health body of the African Union.