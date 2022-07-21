Sadio Mane awarded African player of the year

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane has been awarded the best African player of the year.

The women's category went to the Nigerian Asisat Oshoala.

Mane becomes the first Bayern Munich star to be voted African Player of the Year.

Mane was a key figure in the Senegal team that defeated Salah-captained Egypt in the 2021/2022 Africa Cup of Nations final and in a 2022 World Cup play-off.

Both the African title decider in Cameroon and the Qatar eliminator in Senegal were won by the Teranga Lions after penalty shootouts.

Mane scored in each shootout while the outcome of the final was decided before Salah could take his kick, and he uncharacteristically blazed wide from the spot in the play-off.

The best goal was awarded to Pape Ousmane Sakho from Simba united Tanzania.

Best woman coach of the year was awarded to Desire Ellis of the South African women's National team Banyana Banyana.

The best male coach of the year went to the Senegalese Aliou Cisse.

Salah lifted the award in 2017 and 2018 and the victory of Mane the following year raised to four the number of winners from Liverpool with another Senegalese, El Hadji Diouf, topping the 2002 vote.