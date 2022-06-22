Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Sadio Mané officially joins Bayern Munich until 2025

Le nouvel attaquant sénégalais du Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane, après avoir signé son contrat avec le Bayern Munich, à Munich, dans le sud de l'Allemagne, le 22 juin 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sven Hoppe/(c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

After six seasons with the British club Liverpool in 269 matches and tallied 120 goals)

The transfer fee is reportedly around $43 million for Mane, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

The Senegal star has signed a three-year deal and his arrival is seen as a coup for Julian Nagelsmann's men and the Bundesliga.

"I chose Bayern Munich because although I had other offers, it is the right moment to move on and come here," he told a press conference.

"I met the coach (Nagelsmann) and for me, it was really important to know the project. I could see myself playing in the team straight away and I didn't think twice."

His signing will ease the pain for Bayern if wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, while Germany winger Serge Gnabry is also stalling over a contract extension.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..