Residents of Libya's Tobruk condemn unrest after parliament set ablaze

Residents of Libya's Tobruk condemn what happened in their city after protesters stormed parliament as anger exploded over deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock.

Protesters stormed the seat of the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday night, ransacking its offices and torching part of the building.

Protesters rallied in Tripoli and several towns in western Libya on Saturday, blocking roads and setting tyres ablaze.

The protesters, frustrated by years of chaos and division, called for the removal of the current political class and for elections to be held.

They also rallied against dire economic conditions in the oil-rich nation, where prices have risen for fuel and bread and power outages are a regular occurrence.

The protests included the neighborhoods of Wadi al-Rabi', southeast of Tripoli, and Tajoura, in the east, where the capital's two main exits are located.

In addition, there were demonstrations in other neighborhoods such as Ghout al-Shaal and Abi al-Shahar.

Despite a year of tentative steps towards unity after more than a decade of war, Libya appears to be sliding backward again.

Competing administrations, one based in the east of the country and the other in the west, are divided on a constitutional framework for national elections.

Representatives of both sides on Thursday failed at United Nations-mediated talks to reach an agreement.