Increasing speculation over Mane's future as Liverpool rejects £30m bid from Bayern

While he is competing in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers with Senegal, Sadio Mané's future at the club is being negotiated.

Liverpool, which refuses to sell its player has set the price of his departure at 50 million euros. The Reds on Tuesday declined a second offer of 35 million euros, plus bonuses, from Bayern Munich, calling it laughable.

Mane’s current deal is set to expire in 2023, and the Reds would look to command a significantly higher fee in order to consider business for the Senegalese international.

The African champion put up a superb 2021-2022 season with 21 goals and a lost final of the Champions League.

His future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. The 30-year-old is currently attracting interest from Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.