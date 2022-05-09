Cesar Manzoki, The Congolese footballer making waves in leagues away from home

Cesar Lobi Manzoki is the latest revelation of the Ugandan Premier league. The native of Bunia in the DRC arrived at Vipers SC in 2021 where he is a favourite.

“My exclusive contract with the team had expired. So after I was contacted directly to play in the Champions League” Cesar Lobi Manzoki says

Having played for Vita Club, Cesar Manzoki had already left Congolese league Linafoot for Tunisia, an unfortunate experience that did not prevent him from trying his luck again abroad, even in a league considered inferior.

In Uganda, he found his way back to the net and the pleasure of playing and has just been crowned champion

Africanews correspondent Raziah Athman reports that the St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium, just outside Kampala is where Ceasar Manzoki has made his name, and has become a darling to the fans. He has attracted the attention of Central African Republic. she adds.

After three friendly matches for the Leopards, Manzoki has indeed chosen to join Central African league

His goal is to play in the next AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

“There are players who prefer to play for France or play for their country. That is the same case with me. I decided to go and play for CAR” Manzoki says.

Only 25, Cesar Manzoki still has a bright future ahead of him. At the end of his contract with the Vipers, he is reportedly in contact with clubs in North Africa, Asia and even Europe.