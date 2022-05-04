DRC: Ex-PM Augustin Matata Ponyo announces candidacy for next presidential election

Former Congolese Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo has announced his candidacy for the next presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ponyo made his declaration at the closing of the first congress of his political party, Leadership and Governance for Development (LGD), on Tuesday

The party, which was officially launched during the meeting, designated the university professor and senator as its national president.

According to Augustin Matata Ponyo, a mode of management of public affairs characterized by strong leadership and exemplary governance is the line on which the new party is positioned. The latter also wants to establish a credibility from the start that will allow him to go to the conquest of power.

The newly invested president has accepted the choice of the congress to make him its candidate for the supreme magistracy:

"I inform you to have decided to accept your choice carried on the person as a candidate," launched Augustin Matata Ponyo, affirming to have a "dream for his country". "A dream like that of Patrice Emery Lumumba, to have in the center of the continent an economic power at the service of the Congolese, the Africans and the world. This dream is possible!"

Regarding his legal troubles, the former Prime Minister of Joseph Kabila from 2012 to 2016 denounced a political plot against his person to prevent him from going through with his candidacy for the presidential election of 2023.

The former head of government was indicted last year by the state for allegedly embezzling more than $200 million in public funds. The constitutional court would later dismiss the case saying it has no jurisdiction over the matter and encouraged other courts to hear the case.