Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki dies

Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died aged 90.

The announcement was made this Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta who praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.

Mwai Kibaki served two terms as president of Kenya, between 2002 and 2013.

Praised Kenyatta praised Kibaki's qualities.

"As a leading figure in Kenya's post-independence history, Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this Nation and other nations throughout the world. (...) "President Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time and time again", said Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mwai Kibaki's reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.