Philadelphia Sixers traunce Toronto Raptors by three points

Joel Embiid made a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in overtime to give the Philadelphia Sixers a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night and a 3-0 lead in their first-round series.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers called timeout to save the possession as the shot clock was running down, Embiid took an inbound pass from Danny Green with 9 seconds left on the shot clock and hit a turnaround shot from near the sideline before running back to his bench in celebration.

Toronto’s OG Anunoby couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.

Sixers' pivot, Embiid had 33 points and 13 rebounds, helping Philadelphia rally from a 17-point deficit and James Harden had 19 points and 10 assists before fouling out in the closing seconds of regulation. Tyrese Maxey scored 19 points and Tobias Harris had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, who can wrap up the series in Game 4 on Saturday.