Easter Paragliding festival returns to Ghana after a two-year break

The Easter weekend saw massive patronage of the annual easter paragliding festival in Ghana which resumed after a two-year break due to covid 19.

13 paragliding Pilots from around the world were present to fly hundreds of revellers from the paragliding field on the peak of the Odweanoma mountain at Atibie into the plains of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Like any other year, the paragliding festival which has become a key highlight of the Easter Festival attracted a number of patrons from different countries.

Patrons had to pay GH₵550 (71 $) for the experience which includes landing on the pitch of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium which is about the most low-lying spot in Kwahu in the eastern region.

"The paragliding exercise is done at the mercy of the wind. The wind must blow towards a particular direction to influence the fight," Kwame Owusu, a Ghanaian paragliding pilot resident in the United States of America (USA) told Graphic Online.

Ms Silvera, who has been paragliding for 25 years said the beauty of the festival was in the people who gather for it.

"I was here three years ago and I couldn't wait to be back," she said.

The 4-day event which started on Friday, April 15 came to a climax on Monday, April 18, African news observed.

At the launch of this year’s festival last week in the Eastern region, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang stated that there are plans to make paragliding a weekly event by the end of the year, adding that the Ghanaian trainee pilot had obtained his license to fly.

He added that the festival, introduced in 2005, has helped tremendously in improving domestic tourism in Ghana.