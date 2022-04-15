Welcome to Africanews

Bus crash kills 35 in Zimbabwe on way to Easter rally

The front end of a Clyde Savannah Central School bus sits with its front end crushed after it struck the back of a town snow plow on Route 31 at Hogback Road in Savannah, N.Y.  
Tina Yee/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Zimbabwe

At least 35 people were killed in Zimbabwe when a bus carrying worshippers to an Easter weekend religious gathering in the southeastern town of Chipinge crashed.

"An accident occurred during the night. The death toll is 35 and 71 injured," police spokesman Paul Nyathi told AFP.

The vehicle went off the road and plunged into a ravine. It was carrying worshippers from the Sion Christian Church, the spokesman said. Preliminary investigations show that the bus was overloaded.

An analysis made by the AFP shows that road accidents are common in Zimbabwe, perhaps due to the poor state of the roads in the country.

The evangelical Zion Christian Church is popular in the region. A pilgrimage to neighbouring South Africa brings its congregation to the largest gathering of Christians in southern Africa every year.

