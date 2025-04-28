Harare City Council says bedbug infestation confined to only one locality

Harare City Council said on Monday that the recent bedbug infestation has been confined to the suburbs of Mbare.

Recent reports indicated that the infestation had been reported in several localities in Harare, which included Mabvuku, Glen View and Budiriro, though authorities said they were still conducting investigations to confirm the outbreak.

The city council and other organizations had earlier provided fumigation chemicals to the residents of Mbare to spray in their households in a bid to control the spread.

The operations targeted high-density areas, with residents alleging that the areas have continuously been overlooked despite the ever-growing population size.

Bedbugs are small, parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals, often found in bedding and furniture, causing itchy bites and infestations in homes and hotels.