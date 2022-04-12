Europe turns to Nigeria to fill the gap in gas supply

On Monday, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, together with France, Italy, Portugal and Spain’s ambassador met with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The European Union is courting its first African liquified natural gas supplier. EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, together with France, Italy, Portugal and Spain’s ambassadors visited Monday the headquarters of the NNPC and met with the company's management. The visit came as Europe tries to reduce its reliance on Russian gas. After the United States and Qatar, Russia was in 2021, Europe's third liquified natural gas supplier.

The European envoys to Nigeria therefore sought to strengthen their cooperation in the energy sector with Africa's top economy.

According to a statement by the NNPC spokesperson, the group managing director assured the European delegation that the company would continue to deepen its relationship with EU companies in Nigeria. He added the company would work particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market.

The same day, Italy secured a deal with Algeria for more natural gas imports.

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February, Europe has turned towards different African partners to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Nigeria and Algeria are the biggest African liquified natural gas suppliers to the Old continent.