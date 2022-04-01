Egypt and Norway Commit to renewable energy

Egypt and Norway signed an agreement for several projects to enhance their cooperation in developing renewable energy on Thursday.

Cairo has been striving to launch environment-friendly projects in the lead-up to the 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

“The excellent relations between our countries are broad," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at a press briefing in Cairo with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“They have become broader today with the signing of agreements between the Egyptian government and Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec," she added.

Among those who were present is Egypt's Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly who witnessed the signing ceremony between representatives of Egypt's Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Norfund and Scatec, Norway's leading renewable power producer.

The agreement between Cairo and Oslo foresees projects for the production of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the building of a green infrastructure in African countries.

Earlier this month, Egypt signed a $5 billion memorandum of understanding with Scatec to establish a plant in the Suez Canal area for producing green ammonia from green hydrogen.

The plant, which will be operational by 2025, is expected to produce one ton of green ammonia a year, with a potential to expand to three tons, According the Egyptian government.