Is Renewable Energy the Key to Unlock Africa's Electricity Deficit? [Business Africa]

How bright is Africa's future ? On this week's edition of Business Africa, we tell stories of hope from Somalia, Egypt and one of a silver lining in the quest for energy.

- Reneweable energy -

Africa is by all accounts on a growth trajectory. So many resources, so many potential. Africa needs a lot of energy to power this growth. Could renewable energy be the wind that Africa's wings need, considering how it has struggled in the past to meet its energy needs?

Colas Mauloubier, expert at African solar generation shed some light on what African governments and communities need to do to exploit the potential of their renewable energy resources.