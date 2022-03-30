Nigeria train attack leaves at least seven people dead

At least seven people died in Nigeria after gunmen attacked a busy train linking Nigeria's capital, Abuja, and Kaduna city hospital.

The gunmen mined the track forcing the train, carrying 970 passengers, to a stop on Monday evening.

The attackers opened fire on the train and abducted an unknown number of passengers.

This is the second time that the rail line between the cities is attacked in the last six months.

According to a senior security source military personnel rushed to the scene.

The governor of Kaduna state condemned the attack, describing it as a "terrorist" incident.

Armed gangs have been active, particularly in northern Nigeria, carrying out killings and kidnappings for ransom despite military attacks against their hideouts.