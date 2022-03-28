US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Algeria, Morocco

From his trip to Israel and the West Bank, US Secretary of State Anthony flies to Morocco and Algeria on Monday.

In Morocco, Blinken will meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Talks will include the disputed Western Sahara, the former Spanish colony that the Trump administration formally recognized as part of Morocco in exchange for Rabat normalizing relations with Israel in December 2020, as part of the groundbreaking Abraham Accords.

Morocco has also shied away from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In Algeria, Blinken will see President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

Algeria is a leading supplier of natural gas to Europe, playing a crucial role after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month halted the opening of a new large natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.