Chadian negotiations underway as parties appoint delegates

The preparations for the Chadian dialogue are still ongoing in Qatar with relevant parties agreeing to designate ten delegates each from the government and the armed groups.

Several media reports have pointed at a wrangle among the armed groups who are not reaching a consensus on choosing delegates to represent them in the dialogue.

The pre-dialogue session was suspended after a large number of people showed up making coordination difficult.

Since Sunday afternoon, the political-military groups have been holding a series of working sessions to try to designate the ten delegates who will represent them.

Currently, 52 political-military groups are represented in Doha.

The talks between the armed groups are due to resume on Tuesday with the aim of designating ten delegates before Wednesday morning so that negotiations can resume.