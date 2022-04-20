A year on, Chad's transition military council still faces many challenges

A year after Chadian president Idriss Déby was killed in action, many challenges still lie ahead. The transitional military council established on April 21, 2021 has been chaired by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby who adressed the nation Tuesday evening and spoke of the failures, but also the positive achievements of the ruling junta.

"Contradicting predictions of social disruption and institutional chaos in our country, the transition has been progressing steadily over the past year.", said Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of the transition. The current Chadian leader said the seizure of power by the military after President Déby's death had avoided an "institutional vacuum". Late President Deby was killed in clashes with rebels just days after his reelection for a sixth term. His son promised an "inclusive national dialogue" open to "all" oppositions, political and armed in three weeks."As previously announced, the inclusive national dialogue will begin on the 10th of May in IN'Djamena. This is a crucial meeting at the end of which our dear and beautiful country will have permanent institutions that meet the deep and legitimate aspirations of the sovereign Chadian people.", confirmed Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Talks between different opposition groups have already been taking place in Doha since March. The clock is ticking for the transitional military council as the African Union has given them until next October to organize a democratic transition.