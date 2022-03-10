CAF Champions league: Algerian giants CR Belouizdad ready for Jwaneng Galaxy

Algerian giants CR Belouizdad take on Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in CAF Champions League Group C on Friday and on the eve of the match head coach Marcos Paqueta said that his side had prepared well for the game and that he hoped to take advantage of fatigue amongst the opposition squad.

The Algerian champions for the past two seasons lead the way again this year and warmed up for this match with back-to-back victories in Ligue Professionelle 1.

Galaxy, who sit fourth in their domestic league, have had to travel the best part of 10,000 kilometres to get to Algiers from Jwaneng.

After three rounds of matches so far in Group C, Belouizdad share the lead with Esperance de Tunis on five points.

Another Tunisian side, Etoile du Sahel, lie third on 3 points, with Galaxy currently bottom of the pile on one point.

The two teams met in Francistown on 26th February in the reverse fixture and a 93rd minute winner from Kheireddine Merzougui, his second goal of the game, gave Belouizdad a 2-1 win.