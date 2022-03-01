Nigerians protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Families of Nigerian students studying in Ukraine protested Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Families of students, who gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Abuja and held anti-war banners, chanted slogans against Russia.

Barikisu Ahmad, who participated in the protest, told AA correspondent that he had not heard from his daughter for a while and that he was worried about this.

This comes a few days after the Nigerian government has expressed disappointment at ongoing reports of maltreatment of some Nigerian nationals attempting to flee Ukraine.

Explaining that his daughter won a scholarship to study medicine in Ukraine, Ahmad said, "I just learned on TV that there is a war in Ukraine and I am trying to reach my daughter, but her phone is off. Right now I can neither eat nor sleep." said.

Ahmad expressed that Russia wants to stop this war and people to live in peace.

Blessing Keri, who stated that her sister was studying in Ukraine, said that they wanted Russia and Ukraine to establish a dialogue and to ensure peace. Keri said, "We have children studying there. Let our children study for peace." used the phrases.

Ufot Etukapra, on the other hand, pointed out that the war between Russia and Ukraine is worrying, and expressed that both sides should give peace a chance. Etukapra said, "Children are the victims of what happened in Ukraine. Children have the right to return to their normal lives, and the peace between Russia and Ukraine will show this." said.

Etukapra also called on the Nigerian government to urgently support Nigerian students in Ukraine.