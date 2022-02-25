FIFA suspends Zimbabwe, Kenya federations

Fifa has slapped the Zimbabwean and Kenyan football federations with suspensions due to government interference.

Kenya’s suspension comes after the country’s Ministry of Sports suspended the Football Kenya Federation in November 2021.

They then appointed a caretaker committee to take charge of soccer activities in the country, a move deemed as government interference by the world football governing body.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, the country's federation was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission, also in November 2021.

The commission will have to reinstate the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board if it wants the suspension to be lifted.