Your safety is in your hands: Nigeria tells citizens in Ukraine

The Nigerian government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens resident/visiting Ukraine, stating they are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Nigerians in Diaspora published the advisory on Twitter, issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine, drawing attention to the declaration of a State of Emergency and Martial Law on the entire territory of Ukraine.

"the embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety." the statement reads.

The document, titled 'New Travel Advice By The Embassy of Nigeria, Ukraine', directed emotionally affected nationals to make private arrangements, relocate to safe spaces, and ensure that all their travel documents are intact for a possible return if desired.

Nigerian students in Ukraine have also been directed to consult their schools on the way forward for them.

The Nigerian embassy in Ukraine said it remains open for regular duties.

However, a tweet from a Nigerian student in Ukraine suggests that there has been poor communication from the Embassy since the invasion was confirmed.

For about a month, Nigerian students in Ukraine have tried to reach the embassy. Rightfully, they want to know if there are evacuation plans, should the tensions with Russia escalate. They’ve heard the same thing:



“Check the website” — Gbemisola Ero-P (@TheGbemisola) February 23, 2022

Nigerians around the world have expressed concern for the welfare of nationals stuck in Ukraine.

EndSARS activist, Rinu Oduala, tweeted "Abike Dabiri and NIDCOM assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine was doing all it can to ensure the safety & security of all Nigerians in that country. So, what are the measures that were put in place for Nigerians?"