Senegal prepares to inaugurate 50,000 capacity national stadium

Senegal is set to inaugurate its brand new stadium, the first to be approved by the FIFA authorities.

Several heads of state are due to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the stadium, which will be named after the former president of Senegal, Abdoulaye Wade.

The multi-purpose stadium will join the likes of Leopard Sengor stadium which has been undergoing renovations

"This stadium fills a gap in the infrastructure of international level. Senegal was struggling to organize major competitions because the Léopold Sédar Senghor stadium is being renovated," said Galo Bâ, the General Manager of the public infrastructure management company in the urban pole of Diamniadio.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday will host an African legend team against the Senegalese legends in the exhibition match.

The stadium still also host Senegal vs Egypt match in the World Cup prequalification in what many have termed as a revenge mission.

"In March, the Senegal/Egypt match (World Cup playoffs) is scheduled. All kinds of international competitions can be hosted in Senegal and the first match we will host will probably be the match between Senegal and Egypt," said Galo Bâ, the General Manager of the public infrastructure management company in the urban pole of Diamniadio.

The stadium will have a capacity of 50,000 and will be able to host other games like football, athletics and rugby.

Rwandan President will be the guest of honor among other regional leaders.