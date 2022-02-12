Senegal's AFCON victory must bring change to local football- Experts

The recent victory to the Senegalese team has now opened more expectations and hope for the local players in the west African country.

This victory is their first in the continental competition has brought hope to these locally-based players who now expect more aid and other stakeholders to chip in to strengthen their position within the country.

"Today, we must take a close look at what is happening at the local level. There are other efforts, other orientations on which we must focus our attention on the development of local football. For me, we must renew our vigilance at all levels, continue to work, as you said at the beginning of your speech, that is to say, pay particular attention to local football," said Souleymane Diallo, a league one coach.

With a reinforced prestige, the challenges become even greater. The biggest challenge to these local stakeholders is how they can earnest this championship to drive change among local footballers, clubs and academies.

According to Papa Massata Diack, who is a sports marketing expert, the opportunity has presented a new lease of life to Senegalese football.

"With this championship, we now have a guarantee to attract foreign partners and encourage foreign clubs to invest in African football and particularly Senegalese. We also have the opportunity to use all platforms such as OTT, digital marketing, but it will also be done by a marketing agency because the federation cannot manage it. African federations have to be modernized by using marketing people and public relations agencies," said Papa Massata Diack, a marketing expert.

After the grand celebrations, it is now time to face local challenges. The Senegalese expect a lot from this first continental title by the Lions of Teranga. In a few weeks' time, the Lions will begin one of the most complicated exercises: staying on top.

As for the Senegalese Football Federation, it is expected to address many issues, especially those related to the development of local football.

The Senegalese hope, in any case, to make the most of the victory at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.