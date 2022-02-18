Villagers in eastern DRC fear volcano eruption

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo villagers fear that the Nyiragongo volcano could erupt at any time.

The Goma Volcano Observatory has recorded intense activity since the beginning of the year.

"Ash from the Nyiragongo volcano is falling regularly and my small field is a victim of the disaster. Look at how the plantation is destroyed; I don't know if I will have much of an harvest. I invested in this field to provide for my family, but because of the Nyiragongo eruption I will have nothing, and I have not received any help", said Jean Nakozeye, a villager from Kisheke.

According to the director of the Goma observatory, the volcano was spewing out ash and dust because what was left of its central crater after the eruption was now collapsing.

"There is already a permanent lake on the volcano, and we are going to experience a situation where the lava lake will continue to build up inside until it reaches a critical level. At the moment, the lava lake is still low, but it is there in the central crater. This is clear information", added Aldabert Muhindo , Director of the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG).

Last year, 32 people died when the volcano erupted forcing 400,000 residents of Goma to flee.