Ugandan PM addresses virtual summit from roadside

Uganda
Social media users in Uganda are fascinated by pictures circulating online showing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja addressing a virtual summit from the side of a road in the east of the country.
Ms Nabbanja shared a video of her speaking to the Global Disability Summit. It showed a member of staff holding up the country's flag behind her chair with her official vehicles in the background:
The video attracted some cynical comments, from the state of the road to amusement about the person holding the flag - however, most tweeter users have generally applauded her.
"Show them that an office is not only that magnificent air-conditioned room," one person said.
01:43
Egyptian president lists efforts to preserve marine life at ocean summit
01:37
Libya parliament names rival PM in challenge to unity govt
01:38
Libya's political crisis deepens following naming of new PM
Go to video
Libya's parliament appoints Fathi Bachagha as new Prime Minister
02:14
Mixed reactions follow ICJ ruling asking Uganda to pay $325m in reparation to DRC
00:40
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt