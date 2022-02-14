Teacher arrested for flogging 19-month-old baby to death

A primary school teacher in Nigeria has been arrested for allegedly flogging a 19-months-old child to death.

The deceased identified as Obinna was allegedly given 31 strokes of the cane by the suspect for getting wet from playing with water.

The Asaba, Delta state police have launched an investigation into the case.

The police confirmed the victim died on Saturday.

“We have the suspect who is the son of the owner of the school in our custody,” the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Bright Edafe said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has sealed up Arise Nursery and Primary School where the alleged incident took place, adding that the school was operating without approval.

Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People Network alleged that Obinna’s hands and legs were tied before the flogging started.

Chief Operating Officer of the network, Ebenezer Omejalile, said the suspect and the proprietor were initially arrested but released due to agreement with the victim’s family.

Omejalile said the suspects were re-arrested on Saturday after the baby died.

these cases seem to be on the increase in recent times.

Two weeks ago, the Police in Kano also arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku for allegedly abducting and killing a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar.

A similar incident happened in Kenya the same week, where a student was flogged for eating five chapatis instead of one which had been allocated by the school.