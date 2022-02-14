Separatist rebels hand over Senegalese soldiers captured in The Gambia

Senegal
A group of seven recently captured Senegalese soldiers have been released by separatist rebels from Senegal's Casamance region.
The soldiers were captured in The Gambia on January 24th after a clash with separatist rebels that resulted in four dead among the Senegalese forces.
The remaining seven soldiers were captured and handed over this Monday to government and ECOWAS representatives in The Gambia.
According to Senegal's military, the incident occurred during an operation to combat illegal logging on the border with The Gambia.
The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance, MFDC, is behind a low-intensity breakaway conflict in Senegal's southern region of Casamance that dates back to 1982 and has claimed several thousand lives.
02:10
Senegal's AFCON victory must bring change to local football- Experts
02:14
EU envoy says 'cautiously optimistic' about Ethiopia ceasefire
Go to video
Pics of the day: February 10, 2022
01:11
Uganda ordered to pay $325 million to DRC in reparations
Go to video
Sadio Mane: Winning AFCON trophy is better than the rest
Go to video
Thousands of Senegalese head to the airport to welcome AFCON winners