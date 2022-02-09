Morocco: Hakim Ziyech quits National Team

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech, 28, is in dispute with coach Vahid Halilhodzic and has announced he will no longer play for the national team, according to Abu Dhabi Sports report on Tuesday.

"I will not return to the national team. It's my final decision. It's pretty clear to me, I'm concentrating on my club," the Chelsea attacking midfielder told the sports channel on the eve of the World Club Championship semi-final between the Blues and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

The Moroccan star, who is at odds with the Atlas Lions' coach, was not called up for the African Cup of Nations (CAN), which ended on Sunday with Senegal's victory over Egypt.

The statement comes days after the press conference of the Moroccan coach who justified the non-convocation of the attacking midfielder to the CAN by his lack of discipline.

"I can't call up a player who can explode the group, even if his name is Lionel Messi," explained Vahid Halilhodzic last Thursday during a press conference after the Moroccans were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the CAN.

I'm not the first person to do this," he said. I am not the first to do that," the Franco-Bosnian coach argued.