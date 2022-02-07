Thousands of Senegalese head to the airport to welcome AFCON winners

The celebrations are not yet over in Dakar. Thousands of fans are still overjoyed following the victory of the Lions of Teranga in the final of the African Cup of Nations. Their first continental trophy is being celebrated as it should be by these supporters.

Thousands of fans assembled at the Leopold Sedar Senghor airport to welcome the heroes of the day who gave Senegal its first continental trophy. Africanews is at the heart of these celebrations. Here are some reactions.

"We are really happy. We've been waiting for this for years. Frankly, it is a lot of pleasure and emotion. We can't even express our feelings. Today is the day that we cannot even explain. All Senegalese are happy after long years of waiting," a fan said.

"We are going to see the Lions at the airport. We are really happy. They are the best, they are the best," said a fan.

"A lot of happiness. What we feel is unexplainable. We're very happy today," another fan said.

The party will continue until this Tuesday. The Lions will be received at the palace by President Macky Sall. They will be honored as the real Lions of Teranga.