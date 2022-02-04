Warning: chocolate bars from SA may contain glass

Food manufacturing company, Nestlé says it is recalling some of its Kit Kat bars in South Africa due to fears that they may contain pieces of glass.

in a statement, Nestle says it has not received any reports of injuries. It says it is taking the voluntary step as a precaution after finding small pieces of glass in quality and safety checks.

The products affected are the Kit Kat Mini Bag Milk 32 by 200 grams and the Kit Kat Two Finger Milk bar 36 by 20 grams.

The best before dates for both products is September 30th and October this year.

Customers who had purchased the listed batches have been asked to return them.

Nestlé says it will strengthen its quality checks to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

"Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund."

"If you have a concern that you or one of your family might have consumed one of the affected products, please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance," the company said.

Nestlé South Africa said it is currently investigating what went wrong.