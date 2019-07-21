New chocolate sweetened cocoa pulp

Nestle hopes that its new chocolate without added sugar but with sweetening from cocoa plants will appeal to the growing number of health conscious customers looking for natural ingredients.

According to Bloomberg, the chocolate maker will transform the white pulp in cocoa beans that contains natural sugar into a sweet powder.

The new chocolate bar will contain 70 percent dark chocolate and 40 percent less sugar than the classic chocolates.

Nestle efforts towards a healthier society saw it release the new version of Milky Bar white chocolate with 30 percent reduced sugar in 2018.

This hopefully will translate to better health with less cases of diabetes or obesity.