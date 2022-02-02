AFCON: Wild jubilation in Dakar as Senegal beat Burkina Faso to book place in final

Senegal
The atmosphere was tensed in Dakar Wednesday night as fans gathered at Football viewing centers across the city for the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations between Senegal and Burkina Faso.
The tension was palpable in the ranks of supporters of the Lions who are still in search of a trophy in the African Cup Nations AFCON tournament.
It took over 70 minutes of action for the fans to go into wild jubilations after the goal of defender Abdou Diallo
The joy had hardly subsided when the fans exploded again with Gana Gueye's second.
Blati Touré's goal for the Burkinabe Stallions will go almost unnoticed
Local hero Sadio Mane then sealed the Lions' triumph.
Senegal will play on Sunday its second consecutive CAN final, the third in its history
