UN launches appeal to avoid humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, is appealing for almost 130 million US dollars to avoid an impending humanitarian catastrophe in the Horn of Africa.

The region is facing its third severe drought in a decade. Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are the most impacted countries.

The lack of rain is aggravated by locust invasions and Covid-19 posing a serious threat to food security in the region.

The UN organisation has put forward a rapid response and mitigation plan highlighting a set of activities that should be prioritized from the recent Humanitarian Response Plans.

The FAO plan aims to deliver help and save the livelihoods of an estimated 1.5 million people living in rural areas.