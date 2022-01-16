Somalia government's spokesman wounded in suicide bomb attack

Somalia's government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu was wounded on Sunday after an alleged suicide bomb attack.

In a statement, the prime-minister's office confirmed the attack and added that the spokesman's wounds "were not serious".

A local witness described the attack that was later claimed by the Al-Shabaab group.

Eyewitness Dahir Mohamed Mohamud described the incident in the capital, Mogadishu.

"I saw the car speeding and turning left as a man caught the side of the car, I don’t know if he was a suicide bomber. Within a minute, we heard a big explosion that threw me up and then I fell to the ground abruptly. I don’t know who was killed, but I saw human flesh from the blast scene flying past us", he said.

Sunday's attack came after Somali leaders agreed this month to wrap up parliamentary elections by February 25th, after repeated delays that have threatened the stability of the country.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, has been at loggerheads with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the long delayed elections.