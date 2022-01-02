Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea's former president allowed to seek medical help

  -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Guinea

The authorities in Guinea-Conakry have allowed former president Alpha Condé to leave the country to seek medical help.

The condition is that the former president cannot stay away for more than one month unless advised otherwise by the medical professionals.

The announcement came in response to a request sent by ECOWAS to the new leader of the country, colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, on the 23rd of December.

The news of Alpha Condé imminent release were greeted by the former president's supporters.

Alpha Condé came to power in December 2010 and was re-elected in 2015 before seeking a third term that led to a coup and his removal from power in September 2021.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..