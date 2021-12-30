Armed group in Darfur steals nearly 2,000 tons of food aid

Nearly 2,000 tons of food aid was stolen in Darfur in western Sudan.

The attack was carried out by an armed group on Tuesday evening in the east of Al-Facher, the capital of north Darfur.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the "looting and violence" near a former UN logistics base in Al-Facher handed over to local authorities earlier this month.

Following the attack, on Wednesday the authorities in Sudan's North Darfur state announced a night curfew.

According to an official, in Sudan one in three people depend on humanitarian aid.