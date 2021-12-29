Welcome to Africanews

Supreme Court in Gambia rejects appeal against Barrow's re-election

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Gambia

The Supreme Court in the Gambia has rejected the appeal against Adama Barrow re-election.

Barrow won the presidential election held in early December with 53% of the vote, according to the results published by the electoral commission.

His opponent, Ousainou Darboe, had denounced the results accusing the party of Adama Barrow of irregularities.

Darboe was accompanied by another two candidates who also denounced the electoral process.

The Supreme Court's decision is final and therefore validates Adama Barrow's second mandate in power.

Barrow was elected for the first time five years ago. His accession ended more than 20 years of dictatorship.

