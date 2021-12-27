US lifts travel restrictions imposed on southern Africa

The United States announced that travelling between the US and southern Africa can resume on the 31st of December.

The announcement takes place one month after the US suspended all flights from the region following the announcement of the Omicron variant.

South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi are amongst the eight countries that can resume traveling with the US after the 31st of December.

Many African leaders denounced the travel suspension as unfair and pointless.

According to the Biden administration, Omicron infections are already present in the US therefore making the travel suspension pointless.

Experts have warned that the Omicron variant is already the main source of Covid-19 infections all over the world.