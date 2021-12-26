DRC: Christmas for Displaced persons in Goma facing hardship after volcanic eruption

This Christmas has been an especially tough one for thousands of residents of Goma and the surrounding area in eastern Congo who continue to live in camps after a volcanic activity forced them from their homes.

The eruption without warning on May 22 of Mount Nyiragongo forced tens of thousands of people to flee, as lava flowed through their communities.

With living conditions in the camps tough, and many families facing financial hardship after losing homes and businesses, Christmas cheer has been long awaited.

In this church in Kibati, 15 kilometres north of Goma, the children gathered for a Christmas Eve Mass and sang songs with the community.

On Christmas day, youth volunteers from a local charity tried to bring some festive cheer to a camp inside Goma city where several hundred families live in tents.

They organised a pasta meal and soft drinks, gifts that were much appreciated.