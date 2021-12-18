Crunch time: Who lifts the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup? Algeria or Tunisia?

All is now set for the much-anticipated FIFA Arab cup finals between Algeria and Tunisia on Saturday December 18 at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

This comes after nine action-packed match days over the last two and a half weeks, which saw Algeria knocking out host Qatar on Wednesday in a thrilling 2-1 game decided on a penalty kick in the 17th minute of stoppage time.

Algeria was able to achieve this with the help of Mohamed Belaili. A win in the final for Madjid Bougherra’s men would make them only the sixth side in history to be crowned as champions.

Algeria centre-back, Mohamed Amine Tougai believes in the quality of players both teams have saying the team that has the determination will win this match.

Tunisia qualified at the top of Group B, faced Oman in the quarterfinals, and then eliminated Egypt from the semi-finals in the last second of the match.

Tunisia is eying a second win in the competition after emerging winners in 1963.

The match against the Algerian national team is like a derby as we know each so well. God willing it will be a good match like we're all expecting it to be. Youssef Msakni, Tunisia forward said.

Before the final, Qatar and Egypt will battle it out in the match for third place, with both sets of fans seeking consolation after their semi-final heartbreak on Wednesday.